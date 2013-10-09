Stocks Buzz: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Assured Guaranty Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).



American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), decreased -1.99% and closed at $18.19 on a traded volume of 2.81 million shares, in comparison to 1.42 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 62.41%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.36Billion and its total outstanding shares are 74.97 million.



Will AXL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, validation, and manufacture of driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for automotive industry worldwide.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), plunged -2.61% and closed at $12.68 on a traded volume of 2.74 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.17 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up0.79%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.54 and $13.11.



Has AU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), dropped down -3.10% and closed at $13.44. So far in three months, the stock is up 14.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.75 and $14.75 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.03 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $13.84 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.68 million shares.



Has BYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in the United States.



Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) after opening its shares at the price of $19.25, dropped -3.95% to close the day at $18.49. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.66 million shares, in comparison to 2.56 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.48 and $24.73 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.27 It started the day at $19.25.



Will AGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally.



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