Stocks Buzz: ARM Holdings Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:ARMH), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), Xoom Corp (NASDAQ:XOOM), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARM Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:ARMH), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), Xoom Corp (NASDAQ:XOOM), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX).



ARM Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:ARMH), decreased -0.62% and closed at $47.71 on a traded volume of 2.17 million shares, in comparison to 1.75 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $22.26 million and its total outstanding shares are 466.49 million.



Will ARMH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ARM Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design of microprocessors, physical intellectual property (IP), and related technology and software. It also sells development tools that enhance the performance of embedded applications.



YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), plunged -4.58% and closed at $47.50 on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.93 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.72%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.81 and $50.79.



Has YY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online social platform in the People’s Republic of China. It provides YY Client, a personal computer based user software that offers real-time access to user-created online social activities groups.



Xoom Corp (NASDAQ:XOOM), jumped up0.20 % and closed at $29.56. So far in three months, the stock is up down -9.91%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.68 and $36.46 and during the previous trading session it marked$29.62 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $28.00 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.09 million shares.



Will XOOM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xoom Corporation provides consumer-to-consumer online money transfers services. It offers money transfer services through xoom.com and walmart.com over the Internet or through mobile devices to family and friends from the United States to various countries and territories.



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) after opening its shares at the price of $24.91, dropped -0.86% to close the day at $24.65. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.08 million shares, in comparison to 3.28 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.18 and $27.15 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.04. It started the day at $24.91.



Will TIBX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TIBCO Software Inc. provides middleware and infrastructure software worldwide. It offers products in the areas of service-oriented architecture (SOA) and core infrastructure; business optimization; and process automation and collaboration.



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