Stocks Buzz - Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR)



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) volume of 2.34 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.16 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.19 - $41.72 and the day range was $36.72 - $37.29.The stock opened the session at $36.75, remained amid the day range of $36.72 - $37.29, and closed the session at $37.02. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.34% in previous trading session. Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction



For How Long ADSK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded 5.35 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.94 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.20 - $36.77. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.64%, while its closing price stayed at $22.94. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.25 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive -27.73%. American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



For How Long AGNC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) volume of the stock was 1.14 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.77 million shares. The stock boosted +0.19% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $46.50. The stock traded 1.14 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.77 million shares. Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



Will AKAM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) traded with volume of 5.29 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.05 million shares. The stock grew +2.59% and finished the trading at $35.69. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.40 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.09. Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD), HardCopy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) devices, pre-defined design building blocks, and proprietary development software.



Why Should Investors Buy ALTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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