Stocks Buzz: Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Seagate Technology PLC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).



Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), decreased -3.29% and closed at $154.12 on a traded volume of 4.51 million shares, in comparison to 3.59 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 53.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $53.19 million and its total outstanding shares are 349.77 million.



Will BIDU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Baidu, Inc. provides Chinese language Internet search services. It also offers a Chinese language search platform for businesses to reach their customers.



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), plunged -1.81% and closed at $56.98 on a traded volume of 4.39 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up36.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $55.33 and $59.95.



Has SCTY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SolarCity Corporation engages in the design, installation, and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, and government entities in the United States.



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), jumped up2.81% and closed at $41.02. So far in three months, the stock is up 23.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.59 and $41.30 and during the previous trading session it marked$41.30 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $39.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.29 million shares.



Will NXPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) after opening its shares at the price of $49.90, jumped up0.10% to close the day at $49.85. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.29 million shares, in comparison to 3.93 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.90 and $50.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $49.50. It started the day at $50.20.



Why Should Investors Buy STX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/