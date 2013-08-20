Stocks Buzz - BFreeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX), EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BFreeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX), EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF)



BFreeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.93% and closed at $30.93 after gaining total volume of 11.37 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $31.35. So far, the company’s stock is down -5.35% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -9.72%.Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (FCX) is an international mining company. FCX is one of the copper, gold and molybdenum mining companies in terms of reserves and production.



Has FCX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC) reported the decline of -0.58% and closed at $ 25.73 with the total traded volume of 11.33M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 25.86. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 53.54 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $21.45 - $28.18, while during last trade its minimum price was $25.71 and it gained its highest price of $26.00. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -4.17%. EMC Corporation (EMC), and its subsidiaries develop, deliver and support the Information Technology (IT) industry’s range of information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions and services. The Company manages its business in two broad categories



Has EMC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLE) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -1.59% and closed at the price of $79.94after opening at $81.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.81 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $79.89, while it touched its highest price for the day at $81.12. XLE beta value stands at 1.13 points. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy XLE After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) reported the drop of -4.77%, to close at $21.74, with the overall traded volume of 10.49 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 5.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.41 and $46.83 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.59. Its introductory price for the day was $22.41. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. is an international mining and natural resources company. The Company is an iron ore producer and a producer of metallurgical coal. The Company’s operations are organized according to product category and geographic location



Will CLF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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