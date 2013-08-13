Stocks Buzz - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) gained volume of 6.17 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.66 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.64 - $49.57 and the day range was $43.01 - $43.45.The stock opened the session at $43.39, remained amid the day range of $43.01 - $43.45, and closed the session at $43.11. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.33% in previous trading session. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products that help patients prevail over serious diseases worldwide.



Has BMY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded 6.01 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.94 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $100.66 - $127.83. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.57%, while its closing price stayed at $121.80. The market capitalization of the stock remained 236.17 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +4.55%. Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum, chemicals, mining, power generation, and energy operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream.



Has CVX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) volume of the stock was 5.78 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 5.52 million shares. The stock boosted +0.23% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $77.08. The stock traded 5.78 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 5.52 million shares. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates retail stores, restaurants, discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, apparel stores, Sam?s Clubs, neighborhood markets, and other small formats, as well as walmart.com; and samsclub.com.



Will WMT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded with volume of 5.51 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8.77 million shares. The stock grew +0.67% and finished the trading at $49.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 142.08 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy VZ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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