Stocks Buzz - Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) gained volume of +15.80 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.59 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.14 - $8.04 and the day range was $7.64 - $8.04.The stock opened the session at $7.86, remained amid the day range of $7.64 - $8.04, and closed the session at $7.99. The stock showed a positive performance of +15.80% in previous trading session. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. engages in the supply of Internet protocol based Ethernet networking solutions and storage area networking (SAN) solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.



For How Long BRCD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded 31.88 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 41.98 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.33 - $3.85. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.05%, while its closing price stayed at $3.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 23.35 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +18.61%. Sirius XM Radio Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels on subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.



Has SIRI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) volume of the stock was 23.09 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 27.72 million shares. The stock boosted +2.06% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $2.97. The stock traded 23.09 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 27.72 million shares. Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally.



Will ZNGA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded with volume of 20.72 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.55 million shares. The stock grew +4.23% and finished the trading at $15.03. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.69 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.39. NVIDIA Corporation, a visual computing company, develops graphics chips for use in personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and supercomputers. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.



Why Should Investors Buy NVDA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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