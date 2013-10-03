Stocks Buzz - Brownie's Marine Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:BWMG), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:EVSV) , CONVENIENCE TV INC(OTCMKTS:CRPZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brownie's Marine Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:BWMG), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:EVSV) , CONVENIENCE TV INC(OTCMKTS:CRPZ)



Brownie's Marine Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:BWMG) opened at the price of $0.05, along with 2.01 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.10 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0600 by scoring +56.25% at 1:00PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 56.25%. In the previous 3 months it scored +59900%. Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (BWMG) designs, tests, manufactures and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht based scuba air compressor and Nitrox Generation Systems, and scuba and water safety products. BWMG sells its products both on a wholesale and retail basis.



What was the Moving Force behind BWMG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BWMG



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.32, starting its day trade with a price of $1.232 and reported an increase of 4.17%. Its most recent trading price was $1.25 at 1:10PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.25 - $1.32, while today, up until 1:12PM, its minimum price was $1.22. Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal.



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:EVSV) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 70.00% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 4.50 points, while its earnings per share was -$2.31.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 275%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +66.67%. Enviro-Serv, Inc, formerly Transfer Technology International Corp., is a technology transfer company focused on researching, developing and commercializing technologies. The Company identifies and acquires technologies, knowledge and/or capabilities developed by academia, governmental research or private enterprises, and utilize these technologies to address unmet needs in the public and private sector through commercialization. In April 2013, the Company created X-Terminate Pest Management Inc.



For How Long EVSV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CONVENIENCE TV INC(OTCMKTS:CRPZ) is trading with a fall of -33.33% along with the exchange price of $0.0002 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0003.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it gained/lost 100% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -60%.



Will CRPZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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