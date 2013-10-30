Stocks Buzz: Cemex SAB De CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), Cole Real Estate Investments

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE).



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), decreased -0.36% and closed at $10.96 on a traded volume of 8.88 million shares, in comparison to 14.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $12.44million and its total outstanding shares are 1.14 million.



Will CX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials in Mexico, the United States, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.



AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), soared5.98% and closed at $4.43 on a traded volume of 8.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.58 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up27.3%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.11 and $4.45.



Will AKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AK Steel Holding Corporation (AK Holding) is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel and, together with AK Holding, the Company).



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), jumped up1.32 % and closed at $14.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.10 and $14.62 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.62 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.41 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.61 million shares.



Will GNW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions.



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) after opening its shares at the price of $14.40, jumped up0.69% to close the day at $14.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.42 million shares, in comparison to 13.85million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.85 and $14.68 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.57. It started the day at $14.40.



Why Should Investors Buy COLE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM).



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