Stocks Buzz - CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), W.R. Grace & Co.(NYSE:GRA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), W.R. Grace & Co.(NYSE:GRA)



CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) volume of 2.17 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.39 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.56 - $29.98 and the day range was $25.92 - $26.21.The stock opened the session at $25.94, and closed the session at $25.98. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.46% in previous trading session. CMS Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment involves in the generation, purchase, distribution, and diversified industrial customers in Michigans Lower Peninsula.



For How Long CMS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) traded 2.17 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.22 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.51 - $44.84. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.27%, while its closing price stayed at $43.73. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.57 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +32.52%. Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company operates in Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection segments. It sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.



For How Long LNC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) volume of the stock was 2.17 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.78 million shares. The stock boosted +2.51% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $53.04. The stock traded 2.17 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.78 million shares. Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units.



Will EQR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) traded with volume of 2.16 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.09 million shares. The stock grew +1.34% and finished the trading at $83.38. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.39 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.27. W. R. Grace & Co. engages in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. Its Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives.



Why Should Investors Buy GRA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/