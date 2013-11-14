Stocks Buzz - Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), Regions Financial Corporation(NYSE:RF), Walter Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WLT), Weatherford International Ltd(NYSE:WFT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) , Regions Financial Corporation(NYSE:RF), Walter Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WLT), Weatherford International Ltd(NYSE:WFT)



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) ended higher +2.96% and complete the day at $5.56. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.59 million. After opening at $5.28, the stock hit as high as $5.61. However, it traded between $2.38 and $6.29 over the last twelve months. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer primarily in Brazil.



For How Long SID will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Regions Financial Corporation(NYSE:RF) closed yesterday at $9.67, a +0.31% increase. Around 8.36 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 18.81 million shares. The company is now valued at around $13.32 Billion. Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Business Services, Consumer Services, and Wealth Management.



For How Long RF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Walter Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WLT) moved +2.71 percent higher at $17.82 and traded between $16.85and $17.97 after opening the day at $17.21. Its performance over the last five days remained +3.36%, which stands at +17.16% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -50.33%. Walter Energy, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It also produces thermal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products.



Will WLT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Weatherford International Ltd(NYSE:WFT)’s close at $16.86. The stock is up around +50.94% this year and +85.81% for the last 12 months. Around 8.03 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7.79 million shares. Weatherford International Ltd. provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide.



Is WFT a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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