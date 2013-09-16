Stocks Buzz - Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), the Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW), Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (ADR) (NYSE:BUD), iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW), Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (ADR) (NYSE:BUD), iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWA)



Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) volume of 1.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 691,304 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.90 - $21.80 and the day range was $21.50 - $21.66.The stock opened the session at $21.65, remained amid the day range of $21.50 - $21.66, and closed the session at $21.66. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.23% in previous trading session. Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in North America. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as is involved in other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses.



For How Long CVA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) traded 1.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 530,031 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $27.42 - $41.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +2.06%, while its closing price stayed at $34.60. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.99 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 210.09%. The Men?s Wearhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States and Canada. It provides suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men, as well as offers tuxedo rentals.



For How Long MW will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (ADR) (NYSE:BUD) volume of the stock was 1.06 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.19 million shares. The stock boosted +1.59% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $98.34. The stock traded 1.06 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.19 million shares. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200 beer brands. Its international principal brands include Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Beck?s; multi-country brands consist of Leffe and Hoegaarden.



Will BUD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWA) traded with volume of 276,222 shares. The stock decreased -0.04% and finished the trading at $25.11. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.04 billion. The beta of the stock remained 3.93. iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.



Will EWA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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