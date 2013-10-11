Stocks Buzz: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Whole Foods Market, Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), T. Rowe Price Group, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), increased1.83% and closed at $21.16 on a traded volume of 1.95million shares, in comparison to 1.85 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and its total outstanding shares are 162.59million.



Will FTNT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet) provides network security solutions. Through the Company’s products and subscription services, Fortinet provides integrated and protection against security threats for enterprises, service providers and governmental entities worldwide



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), soared2.38% and closed at $59.81 on a traded volume of 1.93 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.35 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.42%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $58.69 and $60.30.



Will WFM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (Whole Foods Market) is a natural and organic foods supermarkets.



Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), jumped up 1.59% and closed at $29.94. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.58 and $32.03 and during the previous trading session it marked$30.12 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $829.93 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.93 million shares.



Will TRMB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Trimble Navigation Limited (Trimble) provides technology solutions. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, construction, environmental management, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) after opening its shares at the price of $72.51, jumped up3.15% to close the day at $73.91. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, in comparison to 1.30 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $62.67 and $80.26 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $74.11. It started the day at $72.51.



Why Should Investors Buy TROW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, including separately managed accounts, sub-advised funds, and other sponsored investment funds offered to investors outside the United States and through variable annuity life insurance plans in the United States.



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