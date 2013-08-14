Stocks Buzz: FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE), Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR)(NASDAQ:SPIL), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE), Vringo, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRNG), Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR)(NASDAQ:SPIL), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT)



FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) opened its shares at the price of $0.18 for the day. Its closing price was $0.17 after losing -7.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.84 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.48 million shares. The beta of FREE stands at3.12.



FreeSeas Inc. (FreeSeas) is a parent holding company of its ship-owning companies. The Company owns nine vessels, each of which is owned through a separate wholly owned subsidiary.



Why Should Investors Buy FREE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG) percentage change surged +0.30% to close at $3.31 with the total traded volume of 1.84 million shares, and average volume of 2.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.75 - $5.73, while its day lowest price was $3.25 and it hit its day highest price at $3.43.



Vringo, Inc. (Vringo) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing software for mobile phones.



Why Should Investors Buy VRNG After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR)(NASDAQ:SPIL) started its trading session with the price of $5.44 and closed at $5.45 by scoring +1.87%. SPIL’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.79 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 688,356.00 shares. The beta of SPIL stands at 1.13. Day range of the stock was $5.42 -$5.47.



Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the provision of semiconductor packaging and testing services.



Will SPIL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) ended its day with the gain of +2.20% and closed at the price of $7.89 after opening at $7.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.74 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.41 million shares.



TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides a portfolio of radio frequency (RF) solutions. The Company is a supplier of both active and passive technologies.



For How Long TQNT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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