Stocks Buzz -Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NYSE:AMD), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NYSE:AMD), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX)



Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA) increased 5.67% and closed at $13.24 on a traded volume of 30.33 million shares, in comparison to 3.42 million shares of average trading volume. The company has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and its total outstanding shares are 260.21 million.



Health Management Associates, Inc. by and through its subsidiaries operates general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities.



Will HMA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NYSE:AMD) soared 2.91% and closed at $3.54 on a traded volume of 28.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 33.60 million shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.46 and $3.55.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world.



Will AMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) jumped 2.98% and closed at $7.94. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.63and $7.99 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.94. Its introductory price for the day was $7.69, with the overall traded volume of 26.04 million shares.



Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks. Devices & Services is responsible for developing and managing the Company’s portfolio of mobile products



Will NOK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX) after opening its trade at the price of $10.23, jumped 2.14% to close at $10.52 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 23.15 million shares, in comparison to 13.27 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $7.95 and $12.57 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.53.



Cemex SAB de CV (CEMEX) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the cement manufacturing.



Will CX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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