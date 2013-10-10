Stocks Buzz - Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIM), IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG), Claude Resources Inc. (USA)(NYSEMKT:CGR), Ruby Tuesday, Inc.(NYSE:RT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIM), IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG), Claude Resources Inc. (USA)(NYSEMKT:CGR), Ruby Tuesday, Inc.(NYSE:RT)



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIM) opened at the price of $10.41, along with 5.31 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $10.90 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $10.74 by scoring +5.19% at 1:10PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained/lost almost 27.04%. In the previous 3 months it scored +105.34%. Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. Its principal products include display drivers and timing controllers for large-sized thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels that are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers, and televisions.



What was the Moving Force behind HIM On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on HIM



IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG) stock recently hit highest its price at $4.76, starting its day trade with a price of $4.59 and reported an increase of 2.88%. Its most recent trading price was $4.64 at 1:12 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $3.81 - $16.30, while today, up until 1:13PM, its minimum price was $4.45. IAMGOLD Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties. Its products include gold, silver, niobium, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in five operating gold mines, and a niobium mine, as well as exploration and development projects located in Africa and South America.



For How Long IAG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Claude Resources Inc. (USA)(NYSEMKT:CGR) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down 22.00% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.66 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.04.



During the last 5 day’s it delined -27.9%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 34.13%. Claude Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for gold mineral reserves and mineral resources in northern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario.



For How Long CGR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ruby Tuesday, Inc.(NYSE:RT) is trading with a rise of 16.82% along with the exchange price of $6.28 up till now while its introductory price for today was $6.25.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -23.35% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -15.81%. Ruby Tuesday, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises a chain of casual dining restaurants in the United States, Guam, and internationally under the Ruby Tuesday brand



Will RT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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