Stocks Buzz - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO), New Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NGD), Golden Star Resources Ltd. (USA) (NYSEMKT:GSS), Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:ANV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO), New Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NGD), Golden Star Resources Ltd. (USA) (NYSEMKT:GSS), Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:ANV)



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO) decreased -9.43% and closed at $1.44 on a traded volume of 10.04 million shares, in comparison to 11.93 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 188.29%.The company has a total market capitalization of $273.46 million and its total outstanding shares are 189.90 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development of a new generation of vaccines, called synthetic vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases.



Has INO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



New Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT:NGD) soared 1.84% and closed at $7.75 on a traded volume of 8.62 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 23.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.58 and $7.93. New Gold Inc. is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing and reclamation.



For How Long NGD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Golden Star Resources Ltd. (USA) (NYSEMKT:GSS) dropped down -0.18% and closed at $0.740. So far in three months, the stock is down -59.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.40 and $2.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.85. Its introductory price for the day was $0.80, with the overall traded volume of 7.11 million shares. Golden Star Resources Ltd, (Golden Star) is an international gold mining and exploration company producing gold in Ghana, West Africa. The Company also conducts gold exploration in other countries in West Africa and in South America.



Why Should Investors Buy GSS After the RecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:ANV) after opening its shares at the price of $4.78, dropped -3.44% to close at $4.49 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.88 million shares, in comparison to 4.83 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.54 and $41.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.82. Its introductory price for the day was $4.78. Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (Allied Nevada) is a gold and silver producer focused on mining, development, and exploration of properties in the state of Nevada. The Company’s operating mine, the Hycroft Mine, is an open-pit gold and silver heap leach operation located 54 miles west of Winnemucca, Nevada.



Will ANV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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