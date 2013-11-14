Stocks Buzz - International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF)



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) increased 0.06% and closed at $17.96 on a traded volume of 4.15 million shares, in comparison to 4.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.75%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and its total outstanding shares are 260.80 million. International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment and systems products, including online and mobile solutions.



What was the Moving Force behind IGT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on IGT



Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) soared 1.16% and closed at $17.40 on a traded volume of 4.03 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -19.78%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.15 and $17.46. Avon Products, Inc. (Avon) is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of color cosmetics, fragrances, skin care and personal care.



For How Long AVP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) dropped down -0.93% and closed at $18.03. So far in three months, the stock is down -14.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.40 and $42.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.16. Its introductory price for the day was $17.74, with the overall traded volume of 3.99 million shares. Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company operates through two segments: Fresh Dairy Direct and The WhiteWave Foods Company (WhiteWave).



Why Should Investors Buy DF After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Standard Pacific Corp. (NYSE:SPF) after opening its shares at the price of $7.27, jumped up 1.64% to close at $7.42 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.89 million shares, in comparison to 4.76 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $5.71 and $9.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.47. Its introductory price for the day was $7.27. Standard Pacific Corp. is a geographically diversified business spans many of the housing markets, including metropolitan markets in California, Florida, the Carolinas, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The Company operates in two principal businesses.



Will SPF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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