Stocks Buzz - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc(NYSE:NES), Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F), RealD (NYSE:RLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc(NYSE:NES), Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F), RealD (NYSE:RLD)



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.13% and closed at $17.04after gaining total volume of 3.6 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $16.74. So far, the company’s stock is up 5.84% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 14.67%. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



What was the Moving Force behind IPG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on IPG



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc(NYSE:NES) reported the gain of 9.59% and closed at $ 1.60 with the total traded volume of 3.6M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 1.43. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 415.91 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $1.31 - $4.42, while during last trade its minimum price was $1.41and it gained its highest price of $1.60. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., formerly Heckmann Corporation, provides environmental solutions to protect, enhance and advance environmental sustainability.



For How Long NES will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 2.27% and closed at the price of $17.10 after opening at $16.66. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 345.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 37.78 million shares. Ford Motor Company (Ford) operates in the global automotive industry. Ford operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. The Company manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. Its automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln.



For How Long F Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RealD (NYSE:RLD) reported the added of +25.14%, to close at $8.76, with the overall traded volume of 3.45 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -3.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.19 and $16.05 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.0. Its introductory price for the day was $8.20. RealD Inc. is a licensor of three dimensional (3D) technologies. The Company's property portfolio is used in applications that enable a 3D viewing experience in the theater, the home and elsewhere.



Will RLD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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