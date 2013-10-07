Stocks Buzz: iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWM), ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Monster Worldwide, Inc., Quantum Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWM), ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM).



iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWM), increased2.53% and closed at $15.80 on a traded volume of 809,932 shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 4.43%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $846,932 and its total outstanding shares are 53.55 million.



Will EWM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).



ProShares UltraShort QQQ (ETF) (NYSEARCA:QID), plunged -1.63% and closed at $18.75 on a traded volume of 163,806 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.63%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.70 and $19.70.



Has QID Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), jumped up2.25% and closed at $4.54. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.92%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.02 and $8.53 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.57 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.44 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.12 million shares.



Will MWW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile employment solutions worldwide. It offers customized solutions and technologies across a range of public and private sectors.



Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) after opening its shares at the price of $1.38, jumped up2.17% to close the day at $1.41. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, in comparison to 923,922 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.00 and $1.75 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.42. It started the day at $1.38.



Why Should Investors Buy QTM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Quantum Corporation provides data protection and big data management solutions for customers ranging from small businesses to multinational enterprises.



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