Stocks Buzz: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).



Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), decreased -0.86% and closed at $18.48 on a traded volume of 4.48 million shares, in comparison to 6.28 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -6.05%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.34Billion and its total outstanding shares are505.60 million.



Will JNPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells products and services that provide network infrastructure for networking requirements of service providers, enterprises, governments, and research and public sector organizations worldwide.



KB Home (NYSE:KBH), plunged -2.18% and closed at $16.60 on a traded volume of 4.46 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.38 and $17.08.



Has KBH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KB Home operates as a homebuilding and financial services company in the United States. The company constructs and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers.



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), jumped up1.48 % and closed at $4.81. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.42%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.77 and $7.59 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.82 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.72 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.46 million shares.



Will FST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Forest Oil Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in North America.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) after opening its shares at the price of $10.61, dropped -2.27% to close the day at $10.32. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.42 million shares, in comparison to 2.51 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.75 and $14.75 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $10.77. It started the day at $10.61.



Will BYD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in the United States.



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