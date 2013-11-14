Stocks Buzz -Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW), Halcon Resources Corp(NYSE:HK), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on:Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW),Halcon Resources Corp(NYSE:HK),Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN)



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 1.63%. The stock closed at $4.98 after gaining total volume of 5.85 million shares. Its opening price was $4.93. So far, the company’s stock isdown -7.61% in the three months period. Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross) is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties.



Has KGC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW) reported the gain of 1.59% and closed at $14.38 with the total traded volume of5.62 million shares. The stock's opening price was $14.10. The company has a total market capitalization of $14.19B.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $5.10 - 14.75. Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions.



Has GNW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Halcon Resources Corp(NYSE:HK) ended its day with the plunge of -2.30%. It was closed at the price of $4.67 after making itsopening at $4.71. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.40 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.38M shares.During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $4.62, while it scored its top level for the day at $4.75. Halcon Resources Corporation (Halcon Resources) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy HK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN) reported the gain of 0.23%, to close at $17.63 with the overall traded volume of 5.38 million shares.So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 12.36%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.37 - 17.67. Elan Corporation, plc (Elan), is a biotechnology company.



Will ELN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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