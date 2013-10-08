Stocks Buzz - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) , imitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) , imitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB) opened at the price of $0.06, along with 621.11 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.06 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0620 by scoring +16.98% at 12:33pM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -8.82%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -16.22%. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries. Its products would be used in military and police applications for ballistic protection; industrial applications,



What was the Moving Force behind KBLB On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on KBLB



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) stock recently hit highest its price at $7.34, starting its day trade with a price of $7.22 and reported an increase of 1.14%. Its most recent trading price was $7.32 at 12:38 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $7.17 - $7.34, while today, up until 12:38PM, its minimum price was $7.17. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



For How Long LSTMF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Limitless Venture Group Inc(OTCMKTS:LVGI) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -13.89% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -4.98 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 63.16%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 59.74%. Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Why Should Investors Buy LVGI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) is trading with a fall of -1.13% along with the exchange price of $39.25 up till now while its introductory price for today was $39.04.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 16.31 LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups.



Will LVMUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/