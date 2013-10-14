Stocks Buzz: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM).



Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), increased1.67% and closed at $11.60 on a traded volume of 8.89 million shares, in comparison to 13.82 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.51Billion and its total outstanding shares are 216.38million.



Will LXP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lexington Corporate Properties Trust operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The company acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of office, industrial, and retail properties net-leased to corporate tenants in the United States.



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), plunged -1.26% and closed at $8.64 on a traded volume of 8.75 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.25 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up33.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.61 and $8.71.



Has SAN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Banco Santander, S.A. provides retail banking products and services for private customers, small and medium enterprises, and companies primarily in Brazil, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Portugal, Germany, Chile, Argentina, Poland, the United States, and internationally.



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), jumped up1.11 % and closed at $11.88. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $11.90 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.90 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.71 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.23 million shares.



Will KEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KeyCorp. operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM) after opening its shares at the price of $12.18, jumped up0.41% to close the day at $12.29. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.06 million shares, in comparison to 7.79 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.34 and $13.43 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.50. It started the day at $12.18.



Why Should Investors Buy TLM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



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