Stocks Buzz - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) , Groupon Inc(NASDAQ:GRPN), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) , Yahoo! Inc.(NASDAQ:YHOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) , Groupon Inc(NASDAQ:GRPN), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) , Yahoo! Inc.(NASDAQ:YHOO)



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) opened at the price of $0.13, along with 9.30 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.15 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.147 by scoring +17.32% at 1:58AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -15.03%. In the previous 3 months it scored +119.4%. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices,



What was the Moving Force behind LQMT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LQMT



Groupon Inc(NASDAQ:GRPN) stock recently hit highest its price at $10.59, starting its day trade with a price of $10.56 and reported a decrease of -1.66%. Its most recent trading price was $10.35 at 2:16 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $9.88 - $10.59, while today, up until 2:16PM, its minimum price was $9.88. Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Has GRPN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -1.30% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.72 points, while its earnings per share was $3.61.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -5.21%, while its last one month’s performance stands at 0.83%. Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy RHHBY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Yahoo! Inc.(NASDAQ:YHOO) is trading with a rise of 0.55% along with the exchange price of $3.14 up till now while its introductory price for today was $33.07.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 39.24% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -2.81%. Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide. It operates Yahoo.com that offers Yahoo! Search, which provides users with a free search capability; Yahoo! News that provides news via text, photos, and video;



Will YHOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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