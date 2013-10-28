Stocks Buzz: LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), TiVo Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO).



LSI Corp (NASDAQ:LSI), increased1.17% and closed at $7.79 on a traded volume of 6.76million shares, in comparison to 5.07 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 10.18%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.26million and its total outstanding shares are547.08 million.



Will LSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LSI Corporation designs, develops, and markets storage and networking semiconductors worldwide.



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), plunged -1.69% and closed at $12.79 on a traded volume of 6.55 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -11.67%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.68 and $13.16.



Has CDNS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells or leases, licenses, and maintains electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (Design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems companies worldwide.



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), jumped up0.93 % and closed at $2.18. So far in three months, the stock is down -58.95%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.85 and $12.90 and during the previous trading session it marked$2.18 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.13 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.31 million shares.



Will AMRN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases. Its product development program areas include lipid science and therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids.



TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO) after opening its shares at the price of $14.06, dropped -1.71% to close the day at $13.80. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.31 million shares, in comparison to 2.80 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.10 and $14.25 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.11. It started the day at $14.06.



Will TIVO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TiVo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and service technology that enables the distribution of video content on digital video recorders (DVRs), non-DVR set-top boxes (STB), computers, smartphones, and tablets in the United States and internationally.



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