Stocks Buzz - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC)



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) gained volume of 1.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.45million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.95 - $17.73 and the day range was $12.24 - $12.45.The stock opened the session at $12.42, remained amid the day range of $12.24 - $12.45, and closed the session at $12.30. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.49% in previous trading session. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. The company also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers.



Has MPW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) traded 1.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.83 - $8.02. The stock was a bull and advanced +3.71%, while its closing price stayed at $7.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.24 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +39.39%. Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Mueller Co. and Anvil.



For How Long MWA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) volume of the stock was 1.43 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.81 million shares. The stock boosted +5.72% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $6.84. The stock traded 1.43 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.81 million shares. Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally. The company offers rig-based services, including the maintenance, workover, and recompletion of existing oil and gas wells; completion of newly-drilled wells; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.



Will KEG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Manulife Financial Corporation (USA) (NYSE:MFC) traded with volume of 1.42 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.93 million shares. The stock grew +1.65% and finished the trading at $16.62. The market capitalization of the stock remained 30.55 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.18. Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection and wealth management products and services to individual, corporate, and business customers primarily in Asia, Canada, and the United States. Its products and services include individual life insurance, group life and health insurance, long-term care services, pension products, annuities, mutual funds, and banking products.



Why Should Investors Buy MFC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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