Stocks Buzz: Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Electronic Arts Inc., DISH Network Corp , the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), decreased -0.49% and closed at $32.73 on a traded volume of 3.68 million shares, in comparison to 2.64 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 94.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and its total outstanding shares are 549.86 million.



Will MPEL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau.



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), plunged -1.98% and closed at $25.25 on a traded volume of 3.63 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.12 and $25.60.



Has EA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), jumped up0.47 % and closed at $48.70. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.79 and $49.44 and during the previous trading session it marked$49.09 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $47.80 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.56 million shares.



Will DISH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television services in the United States.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) after opening its shares at the price of $22.72, dropped -2.43% to close the day at $22.45. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.48 million shares, in comparison to 4.56 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.91 and $23.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $22.83. It started the day at $22.72.



Will GT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide.



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