Stocks Buzz: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ).



Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), increased0.23% and closed at $47.79 on a traded volume of 10.51 million shares, in comparison to 12.97 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over116.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $139.85 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.93million.



Will MRK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), plunged -1.41% and closed at $47.00 on a traded volume of 10.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 14.65 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.63%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.69 and $47.45.



Has VZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates in two primary segments: Verizon Wireless and Wireline.



ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), jumped up7.74% and closed at $32.03. So far in three months, the stock is down -55.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.88 and $368.80 and during the previous trading session it marked$32.69 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $30.68 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.60 million shares.



Will UVXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ) after opening its shares at the price of $21.22, dropped -0.61% to close the day at $21.17. The stock ended on a traded volume of 10.04 million shares, in comparison to 17.05 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.35 and $27.78 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $21.45. It started the day at $21.22.



Will HPQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the Government, health and education sectors.



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