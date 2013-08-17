Stocks Buzz: Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI)



Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM) stock moved up +4.21% and finished the day at $6.93. The day started out with opening price of $6.65.The company traded with the total volume of 3.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.93 million shares.



Millennial Media, Inc. (Millennial Media) is a mobile advertising platform company. Millennial Media technology, tools and services help developers maximize their advertising revenue.



Why Should Investors Buy MM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF) percentage change reduced -1.12% to close at $8.85 with the total traded volume of 3.06 million shares, and average volume of 3.81 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +25.71%. During last trade its minimum price was $8.82 and it gained its highest price of $9.05.



NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties.



Will NRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) started its trading session with the price of $6.75 and closed at $6.63 by scoring -2.50%. KEG’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.07 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.83 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +1.84%. The 52-week price range of the stock remained $5.61 - $9.57.

Key Energy Services, Inc. (Key) is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to major oil companies.



Why Should Investors Buy KEG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a positive movement of +0.29%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +64.38%. PBI traded with volume of 3.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.85 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $17.49 while it started its day-trade at $17.38. Its 52-week price range was $10.34 - $18.03.



Will PBI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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