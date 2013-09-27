Stocks Buzz: Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Monster Worldwide, Inc, the New York Times Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), increased/ 0.87% and closed at $2.31 on a traded volume of 2.49 million shares, in comparison to 2.70 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -42.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $60.47million and its total outstanding shares are 259.94 million.



Will NES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., formerly Heckmann Corporation, provides environmental solutions to protect, enhance and advance environmental sustainability.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), soared0.79% and closed at $15.32 on a traded volume of 2.45 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.58 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.14 and $15.33.



Will NYCB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and a producer of multi-family mortgage loans in New York City, with an emphasis on apartment buildings that feature below-market rents.



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), dropped down -5.19% and closed at $4.38. So far in three months, the stock is up down -6.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.02 and $8.53 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.62 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.62 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.44million shares.



Has MWW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (Monster Worldwide) is parent company of Monster, the global online employment solution. With a presence in approximately 55 countries globally, including key markets in North America, Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region, Monster offers online recruiting solutions.



The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) after opening its shares at the price of $11.68, jumped up5.40% to close the day at $12.29. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.44 million shares, in comparison to 826,601 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.72 and $12.84 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.33. It started the day at $11.68.



Why Should Investors Buy NYT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



The New York Times Company is a global, multimedia news and information company that includes newspapers, digital businesses, investments in paper mills and other investments.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/