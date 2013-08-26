Stocks Buzz - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) opened at the price of $0.15, along with 509.93 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.15 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.141 by scoring -2.76% at 1:34PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost -16.67%. In the previous 3 months it scored +2.52%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 1.33 million shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 2.99 million shares. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) stock recently hit highest its price at $14.90, starting its day trade with a price of $14.90 and reported an a decrease of -1.53%. Its most recent trading price was $14.77at 1:33 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $5.60 - $31.65, while today, up until 1:33PM, its minimum price was $14.75. Linc Energy recently added a volume of 44,302.00 shares, versus its average volume of 80,940.00 shares. Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialization.



Has LNCGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -5.26% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.39 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.01.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -28.7%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 37.93%. The company’s traded volume is 287,446.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.56 million shares. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Why Should Investors Buy ARTH After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV) is trading with a rise of 2.65% along with the exchange price of $1.55 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.55.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 82.53% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the improvement of 24%. Today, up until 1:16PM, its minimum price was $1.54. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 59,620.00 shares, versus its average volume of 94,594.00 shares. Enservco Corporation primarily conducts its business operations through two subsidiaries, Dillco Fluid Service, Inc. (Dillco), and Heat Waves Hot Oil Services LLC (Heat Waves), which provides oil field services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry.



Will ENSV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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