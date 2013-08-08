Stocks Buzz - Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ)



Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE) gained volume of 1.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.59 - $16.70 and the day range was $11.74 - $11.98.The stock opened the session at $11.90, remained amid the day range of $11.74 - $11.98, and closed the session at $11.79. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.50% in previous trading session. Penn West Petroleum Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in western Canada.



Has PWE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) traded 7.50 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.33 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.75 - $8.02. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.70%, while its closing price stayed at $7.50. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.19 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -0.70%. Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water primarily in the United States and Canada.



Has MWA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) volume of the stock was 1.32 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.56 million shares. The stock boosted +0.0567% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $18.91. The stock traded 1.32 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.56 million shares. The WhiteWave Foods Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, and dairy products in North America and Europe.



Will WWAV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ) traded with volume of 1.32 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.42 million shares. The stock decreased -0.69% and finished the trading at $17.28. The market capitalization of the stock remained 833.84 million. NQ Mobile Inc. provides mobile Internet services in the areas of mobile security, privacy, productivity, personalized cloud, and family protection. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Enterprise.



Will NQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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