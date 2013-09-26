Stocks Buzz: Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Akamai Technologies, Inc. , Life Technologies Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE).



Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:QCOR), decreased -0.12% and closed at $56.01 on a traded volume of 1.62 million shares, in comparison to 1.59 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over109.62%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.36million and its total outstanding shares are 59.99million.



Will QCOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, provides drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, nephrotic syndrome, and infantile spasms indications. It primarily offers H.P.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), soared0.95% and closed at $157.61 on a traded volume of 1.61 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 980,981 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up25.49%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $155.13 and $158.13.



Will WYNN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wynn Resorts, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of destination casino resorts.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), jumped up 0.29% and closed at $52.08. So far in three months, the stock is up 24.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.63 and $53.19 and during the previous trading session it marked$52.43 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $52.07 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.58 million shares.



Will AKAM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) after opening its shares at the price of $74.92, close the day at $74.88. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.54 million shares, in comparison to 1.96 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.67 and $75.08 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $74.92. It started the day at $74.92.



Why Should Investors Buy LIFE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Life Technologies Corporation (Life Technologies) is a global life sciences company. The Company's systems, consumables and services enable scientific researchers and commercial markets to accelerate scientific exploration, to discoveries and developments that improve the quality of life.



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