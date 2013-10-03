Stocks Buzz: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Fastenal Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), decreased -1.45% and closed at $25.19 on a traded volume of 2.12 million shares, in comparison to 2.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.09%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.73million and its total outstanding shares are 187.74million.



Will SWKS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Skyworks) offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors. Skyworks offers custom linear products supporting automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, energy management, industrial, medical, military and cellular handset applications.



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), plunged -0.61% and closed at $22.77 on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $22.37 and $22.93.



Has SNTS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Santarus, Inc. (Santarus) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), dropped down -0.72% and closed at $52.22. So far in three months, the stock is down -13.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $39.99 and $66.12 and during the previous trading session it marked$52.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $51.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 51.97 million shares.



Has MNST Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Monster Beverage Corporation, formerly Hansen Natural Corporation is a holding company. The Company develops, markets, sells and distributes alternative beverage.



Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) after opening its shares at the price of $50.92, jumped up0.29% to close the day at $51.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.03million shares, in comparison to 1.56 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.00 and $53.38 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $51.60. It started the day at $50.92.



Why Should Investors Buy FAST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Fastenal Company is engaged in selling industrial and construction supplies in a wholesale and retail fashion. The industrial and construction supplies are grouped into eleven product lines.



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