Stocks Buzz: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Whole Foods Market, Inc, Intuit Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), decreased -0.07% and closed at $22.22 on a traded volume of 7.42 million shares, in comparison to 4.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 69.84%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and its total outstanding shares are 255.98 million.



Will GT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company, together with subsidiaries and joint ventures, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes tires for a range of applications.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), plunged -0.67% and closed at $40.52 on a traded volume of 7.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.79 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up15.94%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.51 and $40.91.



Has TXN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) designs and makes semiconductors that the Company sells to electronics designers and manufacturers all over the world. The Company has four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless and Other.



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), dropped down-1.18% and closed at $57.85. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.69 and $59.35 and during the previous trading session it marked$58.76 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $58.67 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.25 million shares.



Has WFM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (Whole Foods Market) is a natural and organic foods supermarkets.



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) after opening its shares at the price of $66.64, jumped up0.63% to close the day at $66.84. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.17 million shares, in comparison to 2.19 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $55.54 and $68.41 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $67.34. It started the day at $66.64.



Why Should Investors Buy INTU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Intuit Inc. (Intuit) is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, accounting professionals and financial institutions.



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