Stocks Buzz - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) , Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) , Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) opened at the price of $1.01, along with 323,374.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.06 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.03 by scoring +3.00% at 1:46PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 15.57%. In the previous 3 months it scored +66.4%.Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind TTNP On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TTNP



Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.06, starting its day trade with a price of $0.05 and reported a decrease of -6.78%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0550 at 1:42 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.011, while today, up until 1:42PM, its minimum price was $0.05 Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company offers emPath, a Web-based software for handling payroll and human resources software.



Has VCSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -7.81% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 18%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +18%. The company’s traded volume is 1.55 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.97 million shares. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores.



Why Should Investors Buy WTER After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) is trading with a fall of -7.25% along with the exchange price of $ 726,547.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.34.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -79% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 6.78%. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/