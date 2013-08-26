Stocks Buzz: Tyco International Ltd. (NYSE:TYC), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO), ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tyco International Ltd. (NYSE:TYC), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO), ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)



Tyco International Ltd. (NYSE:TYC) opened its shares at the price of $34.54 for the day. Its closing price was $33.83 after losing -2.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.49 million shares. The beta of TYC stands at1.25.



Tyco International Ltd. provides security, fire detection, suppression, and life safety products and services worldwide.



Has TYC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SSO) percentage change surged +0.66% to close at $82.55 with the total traded volume of 3.6 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $53.38 - $87.07, while its day lowest price was $81.77 and it hit its day highest price at $82.77.



Why Should Investors Buy SSO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY) started its trading session with the price of $36.50 and closed at $35.76 by scoring -3.97%. UVXY’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.6 million shares. Day range of the stock was $35.67 -$37.21.



Will UVXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) ended its day with the gain of +1.45% and closed at the price of $41.89 after opening at $41.37. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.57 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 810.05million shares.



The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) is a producer and marketer of combined concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the global agriculture industry.



Will MOS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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