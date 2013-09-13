Stocks Buzz - URANIUM ONE INC (OTCMKTS:SXRZF), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: URANIUM ONE INC (OTCMKTS:SXRZF), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL )



URANIUM ONE INC (OTCMKTS:SXRZF) is trading with an drop of -0.74%, along with the trading price of $2.68 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $2.67.



SXRZF recently gained a volume of 441,370.0 shares, while its average volume is 73,872.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.80 - $2.85, while today, up until 12:10PM, its minimum price was $2.67.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 0.37%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 0.75%.Uranium One Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Kazakhstan, Tanzania, the United States, and Australia. It primarily explores for uranium. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Has SXRZF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) stock hit its highest price at $0.40, after starting its trade at $0.39. Company reported a decrease of -6.33% at the price of $0.370 recently and its current day range is from $0.37 to $0.40.



PSON total market capitalization remained $29.58 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 79.60 million. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



Has PSON Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) recently plunged -4.62% after opening at $1.99. Its current trading price is $1.86. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 77,529.0 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 427,906.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.99 while its minimum price was $1.85. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



Why Should Investors Buy IWSY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL ) opened day trade at $0.55 and showed a and reached the price of $0.550 recently with the gain of +3.77%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 61,272.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 94,625.00 shares.



PLPL overall market capitalization is $60.99 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 10%. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa.



Will PLPL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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