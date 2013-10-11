Stocks Buzz - Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW)



Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY) opened at the price of $0.09, along with 3.55 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.49 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0720 by scoring -22.58% at 12:52PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 67.44%. In the previous 3 months it scored +118.18%. Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



Has VCSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.10, starting its day trade with a price of $0.09 and reported an increasee of 0.86%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0935 at 12:50 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.08 - $0.31, while today, up until 12:50PM, its minimum price was $0.09. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives.



For How Long APDN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 8.08% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.26 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 1.9%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +38.96%. The company’s traded volume is 2.33 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.28 million shares. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) is trading with a rise of 4.60% along with the exchange price of $0.121 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.12.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it gained 13.99% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green/red with the/plummet/ improvement of 6.86%. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions. The company also manufactures standard and specialty lead-acid batteries. Axion Power International, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Will AXPW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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