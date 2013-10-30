Stocks Buzz - Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKPY), Crednology Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:COHO), Plantation Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRMA), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKPY), Crednology Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:COHO), Plantation Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRMA), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP)



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKPY) gained 6.32% recently, while trading on 7,040.00 shares, at the price of $51.12. The stock changed hands in a range of $50.22 to $51.15 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $116.17B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $35.73 on Apr 18, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $51.15 on Feb 1, 2013. Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division.



For How Long VLKPY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Crednology Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:COHO) added 29.17% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0031 with a total volume of 15.92M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 4.50M shares. It floated in a range of $0.0028 to $0.0035 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.32. Its market capitalization now moved to about $ 415,058.00. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0009 or above $0.10. Crednology Holding Corp, formerly Cooper Holding Corporation, is an online credit management company with Point Deduction Technology. This technology has the ability to analyze a credit report and give visibility to the points being deducted for each account.



For How Long COHO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Plantation Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRMA) recently recorded a fall of -80.00% and was moving within a range of $0.01 -$0.04, its current trading price is $0.0080. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 7.49M shares, versus an average volume of 196,423.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.03 on Oct 23, 2013 and $0.92 was the best price in the same period. Baroma Inc. operates as an accountable care organization. The company was formerly known as Baroma Healthcare, LLC and changed its name to Baroma Inc. in June 2012. Baroma Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.



Why Should Investors Buy BRMA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP) added 1.11% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $33.57M. The share price, after opening at $0.22, hit a high of $0.24 and hovered above $0.21, while its recent trading price was $0.219. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.76M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 1.47M shares. Blue Calypso Inc. delivers a patented mobile social marketing and advertising platform that enables brands to leverage customer relationships to encourage brand loyalty and increase spending.



Why Should Investors Buy BCYP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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