Stocks Buzz: Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Paragon Shipping Inc., E TRADE Financial Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Paragon Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGN), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).



Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), decreased -3.27% and closed at $2.96 on a traded volume of 2.80 million shares, in comparison to 1.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over3.14%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $244.94 million and its total outstanding shares are 82.75 million.



Will VRNG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vringo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the innovation, acquisition, licensing, and protection of intellectual property worldwide. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of approximately 500 patents and patent applications covering telecom infrastructure, Internet search, and mobile technologies.



Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), soared 0.35% and closed at $11.40 on a traded volume of 2.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.11 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.54%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.31 and $11.43.



Will PSEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.



Paragon Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGN), dropped down -7.85% and closed at $5.75. So far in three months, the stock is up 51.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.91 and $9.40 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.09 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.98 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.67 million shares.



Has PRGN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials.



E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) after opening its shares at the price of $16.50, jumped up1.15% to close the day at $16.66. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.68 million shares, in comparison to 3.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.70 and $17.73 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.84. It started the day at $16.50.



Why Should Investors Buy ETFC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand in the United States.



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