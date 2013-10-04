Stocks Buzz: Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI).



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), decreased -1.18% and closed at $14.29 on a traded volume of 5.34 million shares, in comparison to 7.30million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -60.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $894.22 million and its total outstanding shares are 62.58 million.



Will WLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Walter Energy, Inc., is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coals for the global steel industry. The Company also produces thermal coal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas (natural gas) and other related products.



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), plunged -2.40% and closed at $15.84 on a traded volume of 5.28 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.07 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-4.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.77 and $16.25.



Has DDR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DDR Corp.(DDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers.



Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:SAN), dropped down -1.18% and closed at $8.37. So far in three months, the stock is up 29.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.31 and $8.86 and during the previous trading session it marked$8.41 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.38 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.28 million shares.



Has SAN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Banco Santander SA is a Spain-based commercial bank. The Bank operates principally in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Latin American countries and the United States.



Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI) after opening its shares at the price of $4.42, jumped up0.23% to close the day at $4.42. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.23 million shares, in comparison to 9.09 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.39 and $13.03 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.53. It started the day at $4.42.



Why Should Investors Buy GFI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a holding company. Gold Fields is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. Gold Fields is a producer of gold and holder of gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/