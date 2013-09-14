Stocks Buzz: Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXI), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Newmont Mining Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXI), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)



Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU), increased8.93% and closed at $26.83 on a traded volume of 11.23 million shares, in comparison to 3.13 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 47.09%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and its total outstanding shares are 186.13 million.



Will YOKU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Youku Tudou Inc. (Youku), formerly Youku Inc., is an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China.



iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXI), soared0.45% and closed at $38.23 on a volume of 2.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up9.42%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.92 and $38.25.



Will FXI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares China Large-Cap ETF, formerly FTSE China 25 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund.



Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), jumped up3.63 % and closed at $45.99. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.65%. The 52-week range for the stock is $39.75 and $64.65 and during the previous trading session it marked$46.50 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $44.45 and the overall traded volume that day was 10.87 million shares.



Will MOS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) is a producer and marketer of combined concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the global agriculture industry.



Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) after opening its shares at the price of $28.15, dropped -0.11% to close the day at $28.20. The stock ended on a traded volume of 10.41 million shares, in comparison to 9.12 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.43 and $57.93 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $28.67 It started the day at $28.15.



Will NEM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Newmont Mining Corporation is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, New Zealand and Mexico.



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