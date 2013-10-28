Stock's Buzzers: Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) opened its shares at the price of $6.89 for the day. Its closing price was $6.77 after losing -1.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.82 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.90 million shares. The beta of ANR stands at1.73.



Has ANR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) percentage change surged +1.06% to close at $18.04 with the total traded volume of 12.61 million shares, and average volume of 9.55 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.23 - $24.47, while its day lowest price was $17.69 and it hit its day highest price at $18.07. PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses primarily in the United States.



For How Long PHM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) started its trading session with the price of $6.51 and closed at $6.45 by scoring -1.07%. S’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.52 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.15million shares. Day range of the stock was $6.39 -$6.53. Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Has S Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) ended its day with the gain of +1.51% and closed at the price of $16.15 after opening at $15.89. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.80 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.20 million shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertising and marketing services worldwide.



For How Long IPG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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