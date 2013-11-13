Stock's Buzzers: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN), Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened its shares at the price of $17.71 for the day. Its closing price was $17.64 after losing -0.90% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.54 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.24 million shares. The beta of AMAT stands at1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide. The company’s Silicon Systems Group segment develops.



Has AMAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) percentage change surged +1.49% to close at $8.18 with the total traded volume of 7.44 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.50 - $10.00, while its day lowest price was $8.04 and it hit its day highest price at $8.06. Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers managed services and cloud computing services to businesses, as well as broadband, voice, and video services to consumers primarily in rural markets.



For How Long WIN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) started its trading session with the price of $4.72 and closed at $4.70 by scoring -0.32%. FTR’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.05 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.03 million shares. The beta of FTR stands at 0.56. Day range of the stock was $4.66 -$4.73. Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to business, residential, and wholesale customers in the United States.



Has FTR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) ended its day with the loss of -2.22% and closed at the price of $3.09 after opening at $3.12. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.92 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.01 million shares. DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units comprising 2 ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs.



Has DRYS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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