Stock's Buzzers: Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)



Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML) opened its shares at the price of $6.70 for the day. Its closing price was $6.69 after gaining +0.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.89 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.29 million shares. The beta of ATML stands at0.97. Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) products.



Why Should Investors Buy ATML After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) percentage change surged +11.57% to close at $10.60 with the total traded volume of 7.86 million shares, and average volume of 1.69 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.30 - $11.36, while its day lowest price was $9.62 and it hit its day highest price at $11.36. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, and consumer industries worldwide.



Will IDTI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) started its trading session with the price of $16.29 and closed at $16.04 by scoring -1.16%. NUAN’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.55 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.68 million shares. The beta of NUAN stands at 1.34. Day range of the stock was $15.87 -$16.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide.



Has NUAN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) ended its day with the gain of +0.16% and closed at the price of $19.21 after opening at $19.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.47 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.39 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.



For How Long FITB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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