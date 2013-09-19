Stock's Buzzers: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR)(NYSE:GA), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR)(NYSE:GA), Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW)



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) opened its shares at the price of $17.33 for the day. Its closing price was $17.20 after losing -0.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.18 million shares. The beta of LYV stands at1.82.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments.



Has LYV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Giant Interactive Group Inc (ADR)(NYSE:GA) percentage change surged +3.77% to close at $9.08 with the total traded volume of 1.22 million shares, and average volume of 921,265.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.92 - $9.09, while its day lowest price was $8.72 and it hit its day highest price at $9.09.



Giant Interactive Group Inc. develops and operates online games in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs).



Why Should Investors Buy GA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) started its trading session with the price of $13.08 and closed at $13.65 by scoring +3.96%. BDN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.07 million shares. The beta of BDN stands at 2.22. Day range of the stock was $13.01 -$13.78.



Brandywine Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the engaged in the ownership, management, leasing.



Will BDN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW) ended its day with the gain of +0.22% and closed at the price of $4.53 after opening at $4.53. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.67 million shares.



Monster Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile employment solutions worldwide.



For How Long MWW’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/