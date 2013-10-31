Stock's Buzzers: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Walter Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WLT), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Walter Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WLT), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN)



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A) opened its shares at the price of $17.65 for the day. Its closing price was $18.37 after gaining +0.99% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 13.91 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.69 million shares. The beta of PBR.A stands at1.57. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy PBR.A After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Walter Energy, Inc.(NYSE:WLT) percentage change surged +3.58% to close at $15.92 with the total traded volume of 13.77 million shares, and average volume of 6.74 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.88 - $40.65, while its day lowest price was $14.88 and it hit its day highest price at $16.54. Walter Energy, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It also produces thermal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products.



Will WLT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) started its trading session with the price of $6.52 and closed at $6.74 by scoring +3.06%. ANR’s stocks traded with total volume of 13.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.08million shares. The beta of ANR stands at 1.73. Day range of the stock was $6.47 -$6.81. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in extracting, processing, and marketing steam and metallurgical coal in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.



For How Long ANR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) ended its day with the gain of -11.98% and closed at the price of $16.39 after opening at $15.94. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.37 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.00 million shares.



Has INVN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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