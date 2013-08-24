Stock's Buzzers - Southwest Airlines Co.(NYSE:LUV), McDermott International(NYSE:MDR), Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW), The Western Union Company(NYSE:WU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Southwest Airlines Co.(NYSE:LUV), McDermott International(NYSE:MDR), Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW), The Western Union Company(NYSE:WU).



Southwest Airlines Co.(NYSE:LUV) ended higher +0.61% and complete the day at $13.27. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.88 million. After opening at $13.24, the stock hit as high as $13.28. However, it traded between $8.68 and $14.56 over the last twelve months.



Southwest Airlines Co. operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline, which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States.



For How Long LUV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



McDermott International(NYSE:MDR) closed yesterday at $7.48, a -2.22% decrease. Around 3.77 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 5.19 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.77 billion.



McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is a engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company.



Has MDR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW) moved +0.08 percent higher at $12.28 and traded between $12.16 and $12.34 after opening the day at $12.31. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.46%, which stands at -8.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 63.52%.



Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. It provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, it had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. It divisions include Insurance and Wealth Management, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.



For How Long GNW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Western Union Company(NYSE:WU) shares rose, gaining +0.66 percent to close at $18.30. The stock is up around 34.46% this year and 3.45% for the last 12 months. Around 3.70 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 6.01 million shares.



The Western Union Company (Western Union) is engaged in money movement and payment services.



Why Should Investors Buy WU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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